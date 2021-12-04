COVID-19 Deaths, Critical Cases Hit New Highs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has set new highs in daily COVID-19 deaths and critical cases.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 70 fatalities were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the largest since the start of the pandemic.Sixty-seven of them, or more than 95 percent, were 60 and older.The accumulated death toll stands at three-thousand-809, with the fatality rate at zero-point-81 percent.The number of critical cases has also reached a fresh high of 752, up 16 from the previous day which was also a new record.Eighty-three percent of all critical patients are seniors in their 60s and above.Five-thousand-352 new infections were also reported Friday, including 25 from overseas.The capital region continues to account for the great majority of domestic transmissions at over 79 percent. Seoul has reported more than 22-hundred cases and Gyeonggi Province over 16-hundred. Three more cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed, raising that total to nine so far.On the vaccination front, 80-point-four percent of the population, or 91-point-seven percent of adults, have been double jabbed.The first-dose vaccination rate is 83 percent of the population and 93-point-six percent of adults. Also some three-point-85 million people have received boosters.