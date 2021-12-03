Menu Content

PPP's Lee, Yoon Mend Rift, Campaign in Busan

Written: 2021-12-04 13:35:15Updated: 2021-12-04 13:51:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of the main opposition People Power Party held an election committee meeting at the party's Busan branch in the southern port city on Saturday morning.

Party chairman Lee Jun-seok and PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl appear to have mended their rift following internal turmoil over the campaign committee launch.

In their first joint move, Yoon said that with 90 days left to the election, he will run a party-centered campaign to achieve a successful transfer of power. 

Lee also said the two agreed to prioritize their election strategy around increasing communication with the younger generation.

The two and other leaders then visited Busan North Port and met with locals in a show of party unity.

Busan-based PPP lawmakers including chief policymaker Kim Doe-up were also present.

Lee and Yoon met in Ulsan on Friday evening and agreed to communicate better with each other and share all key information related to the election.

The party's former interim chief Kim Chong-in has also agreed to take the helm of the election committee.
