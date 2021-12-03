DP Pres. Candidate Campaigns in N. Jeolla for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is campaigning in North Jeolla Province for a second day.Lee has already visited a public market in Gunsan and is scheduled to move on to Gimje and Namwon later on Saturday.Last weekend, he canvassed in South Jeolla Province.In North Jeolla, Lee has appealed to local sentiment arguing the region is being discriminated against and balanced national development is necessary.He also targeted his rival Yoon Seok-youl of the main opposition People Power Party by criticizing the prosecution's tyrannical power. Yoon was prosecutor-general before he entered politics.On Sunday, Lee will visit Jeongeup and Wanju and wrap his three-day North Jeolla tour.Meanwhile, the ruling DP blasted the PPP over its interim chief Kim Chong-in's decision to serve as campaign chief, calling the PPP's election committee outdated and poorly put together.