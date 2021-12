Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group Aespa will appear on the Nick Cannon Show on Fox TV on December 9.SM Entertainment, the band's agency, announced Saturday that Aespa will be the first K-pop act to appear on the U.S. talk show.The show is hosted by Nick Cannon, a presenter for popular TV programs such as the Masked Singer and America's Got Talent.Aespa will perform "Savage", the lead single on their latest EP.The performance was recorded when the 4-piece group visited New York City to join the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade late last month.