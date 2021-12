Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum visited a hospital in Seoul's Eunpyeong district Saturday morning to observe the administration of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors.At Chunggoo Sungsim Hospital, Kim said vaccines are still the best defense against coronavirus. He stressed that in order to continue a transition to normal life, a third dose is no longer an additional jab but part of the full vaccination regimen.Kim, who received his booster on Friday, said he felt the third was easier to endure than the first two.He also thanked the medical staff for their continued dedicated efforts.