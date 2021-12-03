S. Korea to Enforce Tightened Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the government will enforce tightened caps on private gatherings for four weeks in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.According to health authorities on Sunday, up to six people can gather in Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, while up to eight people can gather for private meetings in non-capital areas regardless of their vaccination status.Currently, the caps are set at ten in the greater metro area and 12 in non-capital regions.The government will also expand and apply the COVID-19 pass system to most multi-use facilities, including restaurants, cafes, cram schools, internet cafes, concert halls and libraries. The system requires people to present proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.The government will allow a one-week grace period before fully enforcing the system.Starting February, the system will also apply to teenagers who were born in January 2003 to December 2009.