Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Study: Omicron More Transmissible Because it Shares Genetic Code with Common Cold Virus

Written: 2021-12-05 14:08:32Updated: 2021-12-05 20:30:57

Study: Omicron More Transmissible Because it Shares Genetic Code with Common Cold Virus

Photo : YONHAP News

A study has suggested that the new omicron variant may have evolved from a virus that causes the common cold, which could be the reason why the variant is more transmissible.

According to the Washington Post on Saturday, Nference, a United States biomedical company, released the study on the analysis of genetic sequencing of the omicron variant.

Researchers of the study reportedly found that unlike the existing COVID-19 variants, omicron had genetic code that is also present in a virus that causes the common cold.

Researchers speculated that omicron could have evolved from an individual who was "co-infected" with SARS-CoV-2, also known as the novel coronavirus, and HCoV-229E coronavirus, which can cause the common cold.

The shared genetic code with HCoV-229E has reportedly not been detected in other novel coronavirus variants.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >