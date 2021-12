Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur had a goal and an assist and was voted the King of the Match.Son netted the goal in the second half of a match against Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, contributing to his team's 3-0 victory. It was his seventh goal of the season.Son also had an assist on Lucas Moura's opener in the tenth minute.The latest victory took Tottenham up to fifth place in the League.The King of the Match goes to the best performer of both teams in each game, and is selected through an online fan vote. Of about 22-thousand votes in total, Son garnered 78-point-eight percent.