A case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus has been reported in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.The provincial government said on Sunday that the H5N1 virus was confirmed at an egg farm in the city after full tests.This is the ninth confirmed case involving poultry farms after this year's first case was reported at a quail farm in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province on November 8.An official at the province's quarantine authorities said the highly pathogenic AI has now been confirmed in South Chungcheong Province this year after four cases were reported each from North Chungcheong and South Jeolla.Authorities are culling about 230-thousand poultry within a 500-meter radius of the farm as a preventive measure, while implementing other measures, including a standstill order for poultry farms across the nation.