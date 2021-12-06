Politics US Ambassador to UN to Attend S. Korea-Hosted Peacekeeping Conference

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will attend a virtual conference on UN peacekeeping hosted by South Korea.



The U.S. Mission to the UN said on Friday that Thomas-Greenfield will lead the U.S. delegation at the virtual 2021 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial set for Tuesday and Wednesday.



In a release posted on the social network of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, the ambassador said UN peacekeeping missions are one of the most effective tools the global community has to respond to violence and conflict.



She added that that's why the United States is the largest funder of UN peacekeeping in the world, and that's why she is looking forward to this year's UN Peacekeeping Ministerial.



The conference was initially planned to be an in-person event, drawing diplomats and top defense officials from about 100 countries, but the government switched it to a virtual meeting due to the global spread of the omicron variant.