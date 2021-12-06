Daily COVID-19 Cases at 4,325, Omicron Infections Rise to 24

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities reported more than four-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a continued spike in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that four-thousand-325 new infections were confirmed throughout Sunday, bringing the country's accumulated caseload to 477-thousand-358.The daily tally dropped by over 800 from a day earlier, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend. But it marks the largest figure for a Monday and the first time for Monday’s number to surpass four-thousand.Forty-one more people died of the virus, raising the overall death toll to three-thousand-893. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-82 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by 17 from the previous day to 727, staying over 700 for the sixth consecutive day. The number of omicron infections rose by 12 to 24.Of the new cases, four-thousand-296 were local transmissions and 29 were from overseas.The greater Seoul area reported over three-thousand cases, accounting for about 70 percent of local cases. Non-capital areas added one-thousand-286 cases.