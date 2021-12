Photo : YONHAP News

The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have won the K League 1 championship for the fifth consecutive year, becoming the first club ever to do so in the nation’s football history.The feat came after Jeonbuk defeated Jeju United 2-0 at the 2021 K League 1 Final A match held at Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Sunday.With the latest victory, Jeonbuk finished the season with a total of 76 points after recording 22 wins, ten draws and six losses.The club also achieved an unprecedented total of nine wins in the league championship.