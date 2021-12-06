Gov't Expresses Regret over Japan's Assessment on Effects of Nuke Plant Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government discussed with Japan in a virtual meeting a report by Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) that assessed the possible radiological impacts resulting from the release of radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.The meeting was held last Friday and attended by department head-level officials of five South Korean government agencies, including the foreign ministry and Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, and officials from Japan’s foreign and energy ministries as well as TEPCO.The talks focused on the “Radiological Impact Assessment Regarding the Discharge of ALPS Treated Water into the Sea at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station” which TEPCO released on November 17.ALPS refers to the Advanced Liquid Processing System which removes most radioactive materials except tritium.During the meeting, the government expressed regret over Japan releasing such a report on the premise of discharging the contaminated water and reiterated concerns over the uncertain impact Japan’s move will have on people and the environment.The government also raised questions about key theories and methodologies made in the report and requested that Japan provide further materials.In the report, TEPCO said that “its assessment found that effects of the discharge of ALPS treated water into the sea on the public and the environment is minimal.”