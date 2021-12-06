N. Korea Slams US for Instigating Regional Arms Race

Photo : KBS News

North Korea slammed the United States for instigating an arms race and destroying stability and peace in the region and called out Washington for making false claims of aggression from China.In a statement on Sunday, the North's foreign ministry accused the U.S. of enforcing policies of a unilateral and unfair division of sides in the Indo-Pacific, thereby inciting an indiscreet arms race.Referring to the U.S.-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and its AUKUS security pact with Britain and Australia, the North said they reflect U.S. double standards in exercising the right of self-defense against adversaries and seeking hegemony.The ministry added that it is the U.S., not China, that is posing an actual threat in regional security.In a separate statement, the ministry criticized the U.S. Congressional Research Service's recent classification of the North as a cyber security threat, calling it an attempt to extend U.S. hegemony through a Cold War-like strategy in cyberspace.