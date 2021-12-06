Authorities Not Considering Delay in COVID-19 Pass for Minors

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said they are not considering deferring the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine pass to minors between the ages of 12 and 18 for entry to cram schools and libraries despite protest from some parents and students.At a press briefing on Monday, authorities said no related consultations are under way, as there’s deemed to be sufficient time before the requirement is set to take effect on February 1.The government has allowed an eight-week period for minors to receive both vaccine rounds with a three-week interval and another two weeks for efficacy to kick in.As for growing public concern that the entry passes could strip young people of access to learning outside the school system, authorities said there is a greater public need to protect them from the risk of contracting the virus.This comes after petitions were filed by students and parents on the presidential office website, arguing that the passes infringe upon the basic right to refuse vaccination.