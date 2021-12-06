Moon Lauds Public Raising S. Korea to Ranks of Advanced Nations through Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said the country rose to the ranks of advanced nations through trade, and that such achievement must not be repudiated.At a ceremony marking the 58th Trade Day on Monday, Moon said, as a result of the combined efforts of the public, South Korea's trade volume hit the one-trillion-dollar mark in the shortest amount of time ever this year.With cumulative exports in the first eleven months reaching a record 583-point-eight billion dollars, trade volume is forecast to hit one-point-two trillion dollars in 2021.As for disruptions in the global supply chain due the pandemic, the president pledged to stabilize supply of key economic and security-related materials by expanding reserves, diversifying import sources and increasing local production.Moon said the nation has successfully turned the pandemic crisis into an opportunity, noting that the South Korean economy is showing signs of the fastest recovery among Group of 20(G20) member nations.In an apparent reference to the opposition's criticism that the government is only concerned about patting itself on the back, Moon asked the public to support its achievements, despite there remaining tasks, such as tackling economic inequality and polarization.