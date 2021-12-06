Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Domestic Airlines Cancel, Postpone Guam Flights amid Omicron Concerns

Written: 2021-12-06 14:24:57Updated: 2021-12-06 15:58:09

Domestic Airlines Cancel, Postpone Guam Flights amid Omicron Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic airlines are canceling or postponing flights connecting Incheon and Guam after the government imposed a ten-day quarantine for overseas travelers in a bid to prevent further spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Low-cost carrier Jeju Air canceled seven of eight flights scheduled from last Saturday to December 16. The carrier plans to operate flights to Guam four times a week after December 16, but could move to further reduce operation.

Other low-cost carriers have also made adjustments. Jin Air dropped flights this week from four to two while Air Seoul, which was expected to resume Guam-bound flights on December 23, delayed flights to January 29.

Flagship carrier Korean Air has yet to change its four flights a week, but the other flagship Asiana Airlines is widely expected to delay its December 23 resumption until next year.

The cancellations and postponements come as South Korea has yet to sign a so-called travel bubble agreement with Guam.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >