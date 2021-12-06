Domestic Airlines Cancel, Postpone Guam Flights amid Omicron Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic airlines are canceling or postponing flights connecting Incheon and Guam after the government imposed a ten-day quarantine for overseas travelers in a bid to prevent further spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.Low-cost carrier Jeju Air canceled seven of eight flights scheduled from last Saturday to December 16. The carrier plans to operate flights to Guam four times a week after December 16, but could move to further reduce operation.Other low-cost carriers have also made adjustments. Jin Air dropped flights this week from four to two while Air Seoul, which was expected to resume Guam-bound flights on December 23, delayed flights to January 29.Flagship carrier Korean Air has yet to change its four flights a week, but the other flagship Asiana Airlines is widely expected to delay its December 23 resumption until next year.The cancellations and postponements come as South Korea has yet to sign a so-called travel bubble agreement with Guam.