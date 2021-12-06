Ministry Highlights COVID-19 Response in Annual Diplomatic Paper

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry published its annual diplomatic white paper on Monday, in which it highlighted enhanced diplomacy last year to address challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.In a separate chapter dedicated to pandemic diplomacy, the ministry cited chartered planes sent to repatriate 52-thousand South Korean nationals from 121 countries as of the end of last year.It also mentioned securing imports of masks and industrial parts, exempting business leaders from quarantine, and actively participating in the global fight against the virus.On inter-Korean relations, the ministry said it continued efforts to revive denuclearization talks with North Korea through consultations with the U.S., despite the North's border lockdown and rising cross-border tensions.Continuing to refer to Japan as "the closest neighboring country," the ministry said it made efforts to manage and develop two-way ties in a stable manner based on a two-track approach of separating historical issues from future-oriented cooperation.The ministry assessed further development of Seoul's strategic cooperative partnership with Beijing, citing the designation of this year and next year as years of cultural exchange, and dialogue among the two sides' high-ranking officials.