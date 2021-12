Photo : YONHAP News

One of the most contentious issues during rival political parties' review of the government's budget next year was the defense budget set aside for a light aircraft carrier project.The parliamentary defense committee had slashed the related budget from seven-point-two billion won to just 500 million won during its review, with the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) questioning the costly project's feasibility and necessity.The supermajority ruling Democratic Party(DP), however, pushed to pass the original plan during Friday's plenary session. The controversial project, which was one of President Moon Jae-in’s campaign pledges, is expected to launch next year.The military plans to deploy the carriers, each costing an estimated two-point-six trillion won, by 2033.