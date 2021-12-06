Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Gwangju to Host 2025 World Archery Championships

Written: 2021-12-06 14:55:19Updated: 2021-12-06 16:37:14

Gwangju to Host 2025 World Archery Championships

Photo : KBS News

Gwangju is set to host the World Archery Championships in 2025. In a Monday briefing, the city’s mayor, Lee Yong-seop, said the city beat Madrid in a vote of the World Archery Federation’s executive Board.

The federation also announced the news on its website, saying the Korean city was selected ahead of the Spanish capital with ten votes to one.

Some eleven-hundred athletes from 90 countries take part in the championships, which boast a 90-year history. This is the third time South Korea will host the event following tournaments in Seoul in 1985 and Ulsan in 2009.  

Gwangju was also chosen to replace Shanghai as the Asian leg of the 2022 Hyundai Archery World Cup due to ongoing travel restrictions in China. A decision on the host of the 2022 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final is expected before the spring, with a deadline of 31 January set for interested cities to complete their bids.

Mayor Lee pledged to make full use of the city's success in hosting mega global sports events such as the 2015 Summer Universiade and the 2019 World Swimming Championships.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >