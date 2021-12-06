Trial of Key Figures in Land Development Scandal Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial has begun for four key figures implicated in the Seongnam land development scandal.Former Seongnam Development Corporation acting chief Yoo Dong-kyu, largest shareholder of asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu Kim Man-bae, lawyer Nam Wook and accountant Jung Young-hak are currently standing trial.From 3 p.m. Monday, the Seoul Central District Court held a preparatory hearing to listen to the prosecution and defense to compile evidence and witness lists. Yoo was the only one of the four to be present as the defendants were not obligated to attend.The four are accused of designing a profit scheme for the development project to benefit Hwacheon Daeyu, which inflicted losses of at least 180 billion won on the city-owned Seongnam Development Corporation.Kim is also believed to have handed over 500 million won out of 70 billion won he promised to give Yoo in kickbacks in return for favors received in the project.Yoo was first indicted in September for bribery and all four were referred to trial last month on breach of trust charges. Three have been arrested excluding the accountant who provided recorded files to the prosecution to cooperate with the investigation.