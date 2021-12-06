Moon Underlines Carbon Neutrality amid Partisan Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reiterated a stern determination to achieve carbon neutrality as rival presidential candidates bicker over the government's upward revision in emission reduction goals.Some pundits believe the president's message targets main opposition People Power Party candidate Yoon Seok-youl, who has been critical of raising the nationally determined contribution(NDC).Speaking at a ceremony Monday marking Trade Day, Moon said the world is moving toward carbon neutrality and only companies and products with reduced emissions can remain competitive in the new trade order.At the opening ceremony of a carbon-related event on Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum also stressed reduction efforts while expressing regret over opposing views.Neither mentioned Yoon by name but observers say the remarks may reflect discomfort towards the opposition camp. In a media interview last month, Yoon said there's no reason to maintain the revised reduction target because it was decided without consulting industries.Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung targeted his rival while meeting with hydrogen sector officials on Sunday by saying that Yoon's stance will isolate the country and bring about its demise.