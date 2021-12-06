Foreign Ministry Slashes ODA to Myanmar, Afghanistan

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry will sharply slash aid to Myanmar where the military conducted a coup and to Afghanistan where Taliban has taken over power.Speaking to reporters Monday, a ministry official said the two countries have held significant importance in South Korea's official development assistance(ODA) but next year's budget is considerably reduced due to difficulties in carrying out projects.The grant-type aid budget for Myanmar is earmarked at two-point-29 billion won, down 86 percent from this year.Prior to the military coup in February, Myanmar had priority partnership status even among Southeast Asian countries, accounting for 25 percent of Korea's ODA assigned for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).However following the coup where the military junta opened fire at protesting citizens, Seoul said it will reconsider its development aid.The ministry also cut funding for Afghanistan by 65 percent to 430 million won while it will continue to support projects operated by UN agencies in the war-torn nation.