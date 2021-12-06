Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan's Kishida Repeats Call for Seoul's Appropriate Response to Pending Issues

Written: 2021-12-06 19:19:31Updated: 2021-12-06 19:22:06

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated that his government will continue to strongly demand South Korea's appropriate response to address pending bilateral issues based on Tokyo's consistent stance.

Kishida called South Korea an important neighbor while making the remark on Monday during his second policy speech in parliament since taking office in early October. 

He only mentioned South Korea once in the entire speech kept it to a single sentence, which is viewed as conveying his intent not to compromise on wartime sex slavery and forced labor issues related to Korea's Supreme Court rulings.

On North Korea, Kishida again promised all-out effort to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the regime decades ago by making the most of all and any opportunity in cooperation with the U.S. and other concerned nations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >