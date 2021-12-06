S. Korea-hosted UN Peacekeeping Conference Set to Open

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will host a virtual conference on UN peacekeeping on Tuesday and Wednesday.The 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial will kick off with an opening ceremony, followed by Session One and Two on Tuesday afternoon. Session Three and Four are scheduled for Wednesday.The conference, themed "Technology and Medical Capacity Building," will bring together defense and foreign ministers from 155 countries. The participants are expected to call for global support for peacekeeping operations and announce their plans to contribute to the operations.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook, the co-hosts of the meeting, will deliver congratulatory remarks at the opening ceremony. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also make remarks in a video message.It is the first time for an Asian country to host the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial, which is one of the biggest UN conferences on peace and security.