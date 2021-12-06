Daily COVID-19 Cases at 4,954, Critical Patients Rise to New High

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported nearly five-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of critically ill patients hitting a new high.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that four-thousand-954 new infections were confirmed throughout Monday, bringing the country's accumulated caseload to 482-thousand-310.The daily tally rose by over 600 from a day earlier. It marks the largest figure for a Tuesday and the first time for Tuesday’s number to surpass four-thousand. From a week ago, the figure soared by over 19-hundred.The number of critically ill patients rose by 47 from a day ago to hit a new high of 774, replacing the previous record of 752 set on Saturday. The figure stayed over 700 for the seventh consecutive day.Sixty-four more people died of the virus, the second-highest daily figure after 70 recorded on Saturday. The overall death toll came to three-thousand-957. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-82 percent.The number of omicron infections rose by 12 to 36.Of the new cases, four-thousand-924 were local transmissions and 30 were from overseas.