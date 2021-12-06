Samsung Electronics Announces New Leadership for Key Divisions

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has announced new leadership, replacing all three heads of its key divisions.The company also merged the IT, Mobile(IM) and Consumer Electronics(CE) divisions in its biggest reshuffle since 2017 in a bid to enhance synergy and communication beyond division borders.The head of the visual display business, Han Jong-hee, will lead the SET division, which consolidated its Consumer Electronics, IT and Mobile Communications divisions, as a vice chairman and a co-CEO. He's a TV development veteran who played a key role in positioning Samsung Electronics TV as the world's No. 1 in terms of market share for 15 consecutive years.CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Kyung Kye-hyun, has also been promoted to co-CEO and will lead the firm's Device Solution(DS) division. He was instrumental in record-high performances of Samsung Electro-Mechanics while boosting communication with young workers.The reshuffle did not include the promotion of Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who was paroled in August from a bribery conviction. Under the terms of his parole, Lee is officially subject to a five-year employment restriction.