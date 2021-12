Photo : YONHAP News

Amid rising controversy over the exclusion of religious facilities from the COVID-19 pass system, the government has said measures will apply to these facilities as well.During Tuesday’s briefing, senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said the culture ministry is holding talks with religious leaders to negotiate terms on boosted anti-virus measures.He added that the government sees the need to enforce stricter guidelines at churches.The pass system has been expanded to a majority of indoor multi-use facilities including cafes, restaurants and private academies since Monday. However, religious facilities were no included, stirring controversy after reports of omicron cases found at a church in Incheon.