Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has actively distanced himself from the incumbent government’s policies, particularly those concerning real estate, young adults and the economy.Observers said Tuesday that Lee apparently is seeking to address negative public sentiment among young adults about the incumbent administration's handling of rising home prices and housing instability while pledging different policies.Observers also speculated that Lee’s efforts to draw a line come as various surveys have found that though Lee’s support is climbing, the public is leaning toward a change in government over maintaining the status quo.Lee is scheduled to hold a meeting later in the day with adults in their 20s to 40s living in Seoul who don't own homes and listen to their concerns on housing and propose alternative policies.