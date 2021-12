Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will head to Australia for a state visit next week.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Tuesday announced Moon’s scheduled four-day visit to Australia starting Sunday.Moon plans to hold a summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday and also meet with Korean War veterans during the visit.The presidential spokesperson expected Moon’s latest visit to the Oceanic nation will help secure a stable supply of raw materials and core mineral resources.She said it will also be an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation on carbon neutrality-related technologies, as well as other future areas such as hydrogen economy, defense industry, space and cyberspace, and reaffirm Canberra’s support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.