Photo : YONHAP News

People can buy urea water solution online from Wednesday, with the maximum purchase amount limited to 20 liters per customer ID, per day.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said the government held a meeting of related ministries on Tuesday and decided to allow the online sale of imported urea water solution from Wednesday.The government plans to allow the sale of the material through diverse channels.However, locally produced urea water solution will continue to be distributed only through gas stations.According to the environment ministry, local importers currently have a stock of about six-point-nine million liters, with an additional seven million liters to be imported this month.