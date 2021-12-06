Pres. Moon Asks for Int'l Support for War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the need to declare a formal end to the Korean War as the first step toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace in the region.Moon made the remark in a video message screened at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial on Tuesday.He called for support from the international community to build a new order of reconciliation and cooperation through the war-ending declaration and to establish peace in Northeast Asia and the world as a whole.Moon said South Korea desperately wishes for peace, adding that its people and its government have worked to make the peninsula nuclear-free and to establish permanent peace with the support of the international community.Moon’s determination for the declaration comes amid concerns that an announcement by the U.S. of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing could hamper his efforts so far.Also in the congratulatory message, Moon unveiled Seoul’s plan for a bid for its third non-permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council for the 2024-25 period.