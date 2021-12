Photo : YONHAP News

This year is on course to be recorded as the warmest year in nearly 50 years.According to data from the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) released Wednesday, the average temperature for the January to November period stood at 14-point-four degrees Celsius. This is the highest recorded average since the agency begin compiling data in 1973.Given that this month’s temperature is projected to be similar to previous years or higher, 2021 will likely mark the warmest year since 1973.Among the top ten warmest annual average, seven came after 2010, indicating that the nation’s climate is getting warmer.This year so far has seen particularly high temperatures with the average from February to March far higher than in previous years, and that of September to November hitting 14-point-nine degrees Celsius.