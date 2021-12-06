PPP Election Policy Chief Pledges to Focus on Treating Critical COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

Won Hee-ryong, the policy chief of the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) presidential election committee, pledged to turn public medical facilities into hospitals specializing in COVID-19 in order to secure more beds.At a press conference on Wednesday, Won said wards at public facilities, including the National Medical Center, will be vacated to focus on treating critical COVID-19 cases, similar to the situation during the 2015 MERS outbreak.The policy chief said adult patients without symptoms will receive outpatient treatment at frontline clinics or private facilities and can use private vehicles for transport under new guidelines.He also pledged to install air purifiers and ventilation systems at nursing homes, privately-run student learning facilities and small businesses.Won said if the current Moon Jae-in administration recognizes the urgency of the latest virus resurgence and swiftly implements the measures, the PPP will welcome and support the move.