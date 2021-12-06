Allies Join US in Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Menu Content

U.S. allies are following Washington’s lead after the Joe Biden administration declared a "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in protest of China's human rights violations.

According to Reuters and AFP, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that his government will not send any officials or politicians to the Games in Beijing in February, though athletes will compete.

Morrison said China's human rights abuses in the far-western province of Xinjiang was a concern for Australia. He also mentioned China's trade strikes and refusal to communicate with the Australian government.

Bilateral relations went sour following Australia's participation in U.S.-led sanctions on Huawei, its call to investigate the origin of COVID-19, China's trade retaliation and Australia's membership to the AUKUS security framework with the U.S. and Britain.

On Tuesday, New Zealand also announced its decision to not send a government delegation, citing COVID-19 concerns and other safety issues.

British daily The Telegraph reported that London was considering a partial diplomatic boycott, while Japan's Sankei Shimbun said Tokyo may send an official from outside the Fumio Kishida Cabinet.
