Moon to Attend Biden's Virtual Democracy Summit

Written: 2021-12-08 14:43:32Updated: 2021-12-08 15:12:12

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend the virtual Summit for Democracy to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. 

Moon is expected to speak about South Korea's achievements in promoting democracy and human rights and stress the need for international cooperation.

Speculation is rising on the message he will convey regarding China as the Biden-hosted summit is likely aimed at keeping Beijing and Moscow in check. 

This follows Washington's official announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics over China's human rights record. Some pundits believe the invitation to the summit itself is tacit pressure on U.S. allies to join moves against China.

This burden may explain the low-key response coming from the presidential office related to the democracy summit. 

In response to the U.S. boycott, a presidential official reiterated Seoul's existing stance hoping for the Games in ​Beijing to contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and around the world as well as inter-Korean peace.

Still, there are concerns that Moon's participation in the summit could hinder his push to declare a formal end to the Korean War.
