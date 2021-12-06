Gov't Pushes to Reduce Critical COVID-19 Cases within Next 1-2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it is vital to curb the rising number of critical COVID-19 cases within the next one to two weeks, acknowledging that such cases have surpassed government projections.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Wednesday that authorities tripled beds for critical patients, as well as COVID-19 hospitals, bracing for the transition to living with the virus that began in November.Expressing concerns over the rapid rise in both daily and critical cases, the official said the percentage of cases turning serious ranges from two to two-point-five percent, exceeding its earlier projection of one-point-six percent.While emphasizing that current capacity can accommodate around ten-thousand new cases, Son said the government will continue to secure additional beds to prevent a shortage of medical personnel and facilities.The official, however, opposed some calls that all medical facilities be opened to treat COVID-19 patients, citing risks from transmission within hospitals.As for further tightening anti-virus measures, Son said effects from tougher gathering restrictions introduced this week, coupled with booster shots, will begin to show in one or two weeks.