Single-Person Households Account for Record 31.7%

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Half of South Korea's one-person households live in homes smaller than 40 square meters, while 77 percent of them earn less than 30 million won in annual income.According to Statistics Korea data on Wednesday, there were six-point-six million people living on their own in the country last year, taking up the largest share of all households at 31-point-seven percent.Their percentage among total households surpassed 30 percent for the first time in 2019 and reached a new high last year. People in their 20s and 30s lived alone the most.As for the reason, 24 percent of those surveyed cited study and work while others were living alone after their spouses passed away or because they preferred to do so.But the living conditions of single-person households were inferior compared to larger families with more than half living in homes smaller than 12 pyeong or 40 square meters.However, their satisfaction rate was much higher than average with eight out of ten being content with their living conditions.Difficulties living alone included having less nutritional meals and dealing with sickness and loneliness.