Politics 35 Republicans Send Letter to White House Opposing War-Ending Declaration

A group of Republicans on Tuesday warned that a unilateral declaration of the end of the Korean War without a commitment to denuclearize from North Korea could undermine regional security.



In a letter, 35 Republican lawmakers, led by House Rep. Young Kim from California and House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul, addressed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Representative to North Korea Sung Kim.



Kim, a Korean-American congresswoman, and her colleagues said a declaration without the North's commitment for a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization will destabilize security on the Korean Peninsula.



They feared that a premature peace treaty would provide a predicate for the North to demand the withdrawal of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) and the permanent termination of the allies' annual joint military exercises.



Expressing concern over the U.S., South Korea and allies losing negotiating leverage, the group urged Washington to engage with Seoul on the dangers and risks of using the declaration as a catalyst for resuming dialogue with Pyongyang.



The letter then stressed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has shown no interest in pursuing the declaration, but instead continued military provocations amid repeated demands for sanctions relief before peace talks.