Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will attend the Group of Seven(G7) foreign and development ministers summit in Liverpool in the U.K. this weekend.The meeting has invited non-G7 members such as South Korea, Australia, India, South Africa and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Chung is expected to call for greater global cooperation in equitable vaccine access and on supply chain issues.The foreign ministry said he will also take part in discussions on Indo-Pacific economic and security issues as well as global public health and gender equality.Chung plans to hold one-on-one meetings on the sidelines with his counterparts.Japan's top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi, who took office last month, is also expected to attend, but it's unclear whether he and Chung will sit down for talks due to strained bilateral relations.