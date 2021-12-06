Yongsan Garrison Sports Fields to Be Opened to Public in March

Photo : YONHAP News

Sports fields located inside U.S. Forces Korea’s Yongsan Garrison in Seoul will be open to the public from as early as March.The land ministry said Wednesday that construction will begin so that the sites can be temporarily opened to citizens.The area of some 45-thousand square meters north of the National Museum of Korea was returned to the Korean government by the U.S. military in December last year.A soccer field and baseball park on the site will be kept as is after minor touch-ups such as repairing the grass and installing safety fences. Other areas used as a park and golf course will be turned into a pedestrian walkway.Separately, an eight-thousand-square-meter softball field will also maintain its purpose, but be used for outdoor events as well.A complex of officers quarters adjacent to the softball field will meanwhile transform into a children's playground, garden and plaza.