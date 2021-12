Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Wednesday that the government is not reviewing a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing for now, however, it also has not decided if government officials will attend.When asked about Seoul's stance on the U.S. boycott, a senior presidential official told reporters that Washington notified Korea before making its announcement and that the U.S. sees that each country can make its own decision on whether to follow suit.However, the official added that a decision is pending on whether government officials will attend the Games, but that it make an announce as soon as it reaches a decision.