Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop group BTS won in three categories at this year's People’s Choice Awards, which aired live Tuesday from Santa Monica, California.According to Big Hit Music, the seven-member boy band won the group of 2021 and both the song and music video of 2021 for its smash hit “Butter" released in May.Competition in the group category included renowned artists such as Coldplay, Dan + Shay, the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.The members of BTS said they are unbelievably grateful for the recognition of their efforts, adding they could only come this far thanks to the support from their fans, known as ARMY. They also said, through their single "Butter," they hoped to bring people joy as they grapple with the currently harrowing times.