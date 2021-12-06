Menu Content

Ministerial Talks with Hungary Called off after Delegate Tests Positive for COVID-19

Written: 2021-12-08 19:05:50Updated: 2021-12-08 19:23:32

Foreign ministerial talks between South Korea and Hungary scheduled to be held in Seoul on Wednesday have been canceled after a COVID-19 infection was confirmed among the Hungarian delegation.

Seoul's foreign ministry said delegates from the European nation were placed in isolation after taking a virus test and one member has tested positive, causing an indefinite postponement of the meetings.

In the talks, the two sides had hoped to examine follow-up measures to last month's summit held in Budapest and discuss strengthening strategic partnership relations in trade, investment and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Officials from Hungary who arrived in Seoul earlier in the day reportedly boarded a return flight immediately.
