More Allies Join US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Britain and Canada have joined the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the diplomatic boycott on Wednesday. This was followed shortly after by a similar announcement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both followed the same move by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the same day.All of the countries are members of Five Eyes, an intelligence alliance that includes New Zealand, though the U.K., Australia and the U.S. have a separate defense alliance called AUKUS.The White House announced its diplomatic boycott over China's human rights abuses on Monday. This means a country will not send an official government delegation to the Games but will allow its athletes to compete.New Zealand also is not sending diplomatic representation, however Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Tuesday it was due to many reasons with the biggest being COVID-19 and that China was informed of this in October.