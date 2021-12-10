Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

More Allies Join US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Written: 2021-12-09 09:10:31Updated: 2021-12-09 09:33:16

More Allies Join US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Britain and Canada have joined the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the diplomatic boycott on Wednesday. This was followed shortly after by a similar announcement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both followed the same move by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the same day.

All of the countries are members of Five Eyes, an intelligence alliance that includes New Zealand, though the U.K., Australia and the U.S. have a separate defense alliance called AUKUS.
 
The White House announced its diplomatic boycott over China's human rights abuses on Monday. This means a country will not send an official government delegation to the Games but will allow its athletes to compete.

New Zealand also is not sending diplomatic representation, however Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Tuesday it was due to many reasons with the biggest being COVID-19 and that China was informed of this in October.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >