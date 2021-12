Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expanded its entry ban to Ghana and Zambia to contain the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.Quarantine authorities said the government made the decision on Wednesday in a task force meeting.Starting Friday to next Thursday, foreign arrivals for short-term stays from the two African nations will be banned. South Korean nationals and foreign arrivals for long-term stays are subject to a ten-day quarantine regardless of their vaccination status.With the move, the number of countries subject to tougher quarantine measures and visa restrictions has increased to eleven.Late last month, the government placed entry bans on South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.