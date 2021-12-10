Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Hungary Hold Talks on Enhancing Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Hungary held talks on Wednesday on ways to boost cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Minister Chung Eui-yong held phone talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto and agreed to seek comprehensive cooperation worthy of their countries' recently upgraded partnership.The two nations decided to elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership when President Moon Jae-in visited Hungary last month.The top diplomats also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of electric vehicle batteries, science and technology and education.Minister Chung also asked for Hungary's backing for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan and expressed gratitude for support for Seoul's efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry said Szijjarto reaffirmed his country's active support for the peace process.The top diplomats initially planned to hold an in-person meeting with the Hungarian foreign minister visiting South Korea on Wednesday, but it was switched to phone talks as one of Szijjarto's staff was confirmed to have COVID-19.