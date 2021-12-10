UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Ends with 60 Nations Making New Pledges

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Peacekeeping Ministerial conference hosted by South Korea concluded on Wednesday with some 60 countries making new pledges for UN peacekeeping operations.Seoul's foreign ministry said representatives of 75 countries, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization participated in the two-day virtual meeting.It added that about 60 nations announced new pledges to help enhance the performance and impact of peacekeeping operations.South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook announced in the meeting that the country will play a leading role in turning UN camps into "smart" camps equipped with advanced technology. The nation also pledged to support the creation of a UN helicopter unit in partnership with Kenya and other countries.The ministry said most of the participants expressed support for South Korea's "Seoul Initiative on Technology and Medical Capacity Building in Peacekeeping."