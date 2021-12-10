President Moon to Attend Biden's Summit of Democracy on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend the virtual Summit for Democracy to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.Moon will reportedly speak about South Korea's achievements in promoting democracy and human rights. He is also expected to stress the need for international cooperation in efforts to boost democracy and human rights conditions in other countries as well.A senior official at the top office said that President Moon will also express the country's will to contribute to advancing democracy in the international community.Attention is being drawn on whether he will issue any message regarding China amid speculations that the Biden-hosted summit is aimed at keeping Beijing and Moscow in check.The summit also comes after Washington's official announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics because of China's human rights record.