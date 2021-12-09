Daily COVID-19 Cases at 7,102, Critical Patients Hit New High

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than seven-thousand new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Thursday, with the number of critically ill patients hitting a new high.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that seven-thousand-102 new infections were confirmed throughout Wednesday, bringing the country's accumulated caseload to 496-thousand-584.The daily tally dropped by 73 from Wednesday, when it posted a record seven-thousand-175.Amid the continued spike, the number of critically ill patients also hit a new high of 857, replacing the previous record of 840 set the previous day. The figure remained above 800 for the second straight day. Senior patients aged 60 and older accounted for more than 83 percent.Fifty-seven more people died, raising the overall death toll to four-thousand-77. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-82 percent.The number of omicron infections rose by 22 to 60.